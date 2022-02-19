Strong 50 MPH Wind Gusts Could Lead to Snow Squalls, White Out Conditions Saturday

Powerful and potentially damaging winds will continue to make their way through the tri-state throughout the weekend, leading to possibly dangerous conditions on the roads on Saturday.

A day after high winds left thousands without power on Friday, the strong gusts will return along with a powerful cold front Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Snow squalls are possible in the afternoon and could cause brief white out conditions.

Any snow that does come Saturday won't amount to much in terms of accumulation, but driving conditions could be dicey.

A wind advisory is in effect for the region through Saturday evening. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, with sustained winds between 15-30 mph frequent throughout the day.

Those winds will reinforce the cold air that will hold through Sunday. Overnight temperatures in the 20s will warm a bit during the day on Saturday, possibly reaching 40 degrees. Temperatures return to the 20s again overnight and in the morning, and get just above freezing for Sunday.

Presidents Day looks to be much warmer, as temperatures rise into the low 50s. They will stay there Tuesday, but that's when rain will likely make its way into the tri-state.

It' could be even warmer on Wednesday, into the 60s in some spots, but will go back own into the 40s for the end of the work week, when the next chance for rain or snow comes.

That warmup comes less than a week after record high temperatures were recorded in Central Park, which was in the upper 60s.