Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred to Bring Threats of Heavy Rain, Flooding to Tri-State

What to Know Expect cloudy skies Tuesday with a few showers or thunderstorms possible as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move north

Conditions become more humid and unsettled through the end of the week with more showers and thunderstorms on the way

While temperatures are expected to hover in the low 80s, it will feel stickier each day

What's left of Tropical Storm Fred will likely bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding to parts of the tri-state by the end of this week.

The unsettled weather is expected to kick off Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and near average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible north and west of New York City, but the remnants of Fred won't arrive until midweek.

Humidity will worsen each day and the chances of rain increase by Wednesday night as the region begin to see the storm system move north.

Thursday could be a washout and there is a possibility of flooding with 1-3 inches of rain likely. Some areas may be isolated higher amounts by Thursday night and showers will stick around through Friday.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Panhandle and then moved into southeast Alabama later at night. Though weakening, Fred is expected to bring heavy rains to the Southeast U.S. as it treks inland over several states in the coming days.

