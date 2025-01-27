When could we see snow this week? 4 chances, little risk of accumulation

January 2025 has been unusually cold. So far, 16 days have registered average temperatures below freezing. And because of that, you’d think we should be racking up snow by the foot, right?

That’s not the case, because so far January has also been the driest January on record in Central Park. And records go back to the 1860s, so that’s saying something.

Less than half an inch of liquid-equivalent precipitation has fallen. Of that, we only got three inches of snow.

But the month’s not over and, indeed, there is a little bit of snow in the forecast. We stress the “little” in that sentence.

Four different low-pressure systems will slide through the region – some stronger than others – that could bring flakes or raindrops to varying degrees. Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning, Friday and Sunday look to be the days to watch.

Tuesday morning is bleak for those of hoping for accumulating snow. Expect flurries or a brief light snow shower, at best, with no accumulation.

Wednesday morning will bring light accumulations across the Catskills and Hudson Valley, but not more than 1 to 3 inches. For the city, don’t expect much beyond another round of flurries.

Friday’s precipitation chance looks the most impressive, but temperatures will be above freezing for most of the day, so a blanket of snow is not in the cards in the New York City vicinity. A better bet would be a glaze of ice or all rain – but it’s too early to make a call on what exactly we’ll get.

We’ll call it a wintry mix for now and suggest a raincoat and umbrella for you when you step out the door Friday morning.

For the city, Sunday brings our fourth low pressure system in the next seven days. And this one may be the city’s best chance for snow accumulation. For snow lovers, the bad news is that totals would be under an inch based on current forecast data.

And after Sunday, we’re in for a dry stretch of days, so it looks like any significant snow is not likely until well into February at the earliest.