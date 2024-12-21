nyc weather

New York City sees accumulating snowfall on first official day of winter

By Maria LaRosa

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The first day of winter brought with it New York City's first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Area residents are waking up to measurable snow on the ground across the tri-state Saturday.

The snow is winding down this morning and began moving out of the area around 7 a.m. in New Jersey and will end closer to 9 or 10 a.m. for points further east in Connecticut and on Long Island. It will leave behind it cold temperatures throughout the weekend.

New York City is warning drivers to be careful on the roads Saturday and to slow down behind the wheel because of the possibility of slick streets.

Preliminary snow totals

Here's a look at some preliminary snow totals as of this morning:

  • Essex Falls, NJ: 4.5"
  • Unionville, NY: 4.2"
  • Sparta, NJ: 2.8"
  • Glen Cove, NY: 2.2"
  • Newark Airport: 2.2"
  • LaGuardia Airport: 2.0"
  • Mott Haven, NY: 2.0"
  • Elmhurst: 2.0"

