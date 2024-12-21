Town-by-town snow totals: How much did NYC, NJ get Saturday?

Residents across the tri-state are waking up to snow on the ground, the first time this season parts of the area, including New York City, received accumulating snow.

The snow moved out of the region Saturday morning leaving behind a beautiful scene on the first day of winter.

Central Park received 1.8 inches of snow, the first measurable snow of the season there.

So how much snow did we get across the area?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The below totals are preliminary and may increase depending on when they were taken:

New Jersey snow totals

Essex Falls: 4.5 in.

West Orange: 4.0 in.

Scotch Plains: 3.4 in.

Cranford: 3.3 in.

Budd Lake: 3.0 in.

Newark Airport: 2.2 in.

New York City snow totals

Mott Haven: 2.0 in.

LaGuardia: 2.0 in.

New Dorp: 2.2 in.

Elmhurst: 2.0 in.

Red Hook: 1.0 in.

Long Island snow totals