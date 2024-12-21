nyc weather

Town-by-town snow totals: How much did NYC, NJ get Saturday?

New Jersey was the early snow-jackpot location as we await the final totals from across the area

By Storm Team 4

Residents across the tri-state are waking up to snow on the ground, the first time this season parts of the area, including New York City, received accumulating snow.

The snow moved out of the region Saturday morning leaving behind a beautiful scene on the first day of winter.

Central Park received 1.8 inches of snow, the first measurable snow of the season there.

So how much snow did we get across the area?

The below totals are preliminary and may increase depending on when they were taken:

New Jersey snow totals

  • Essex Falls: 4.5 in.
  • West Orange: 4.0 in.
  • Scotch Plains: 3.4 in.
  • Cranford: 3.3 in.
  • Budd Lake: 3.0 in.
  • Newark Airport: 2.2 in.

New York City snow totals

  • Mott Haven: 2.0 in.
  • LaGuardia: 2.0 in.
  • New Dorp: 2.2 in.
  • Elmhurst: 2.0 in.
  • Red Hook: 1.0 in.

Long Island snow totals

  • Glen Cove: 2.2 in.
  • Dix Hills: 2.1 in.
  • Islip: 1.9 in.

