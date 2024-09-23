NYC's dry streak may come to an end, but September could be among driest months ever

The prolonged stretch of dry weather could be coming to an end in the tri-state this week, but it may still go down as one of the driest Septembers we've ever seen.

So far this September, most locations are running close to three inches below average in terms of precipitation. As of Tuesday, it’s been over two weeks since any measurable rain has fallen in Central Park.

And before that, you have to go back to August to find recorded rainfall.

After a few teasing raindrops in the city (an unmeasurable “trace”) on Monday, the main rainmaker of the week comes Wednesday and Thursday. Neither day will be a washout, but expect showers at least, with a few heavier downpours possible both days.

Showers will begin as early as Wednesday morning, impacting the early commute. Scattered showers will continue the rest of the day. Pack an umbrella or have a hooded jacket close by, just in case you’re outside when a showers passes overhead.

Wednesday night into Thursday, another round of showers will come through. The greatest concentration of rain will stay inland from the city, affecting the Hudson Valley the most. Look for a minimal impact in the city.

Spotty showers continue during the day Thursday with drier skies taking over Thursday evening.

Though both Wednesday and Thursday look partially wet, the two days will feel quite different, thanks to the wind. Wednesday’s cool east wind will shift to more of a warmer southerly wind on Thursday. That comes with a 5 to 10 degree bump in temperature, jumping from around 68 degrees Wednesday to highs of around 75 degrees Thursday.

Despite having two days this week with possible rain, overall rainfall totals will be less than impressive – especially along the coast. It certainly won’t be enough to put a dent in our rainfall deficit this month.

Pennsylvania and Upstate New York will get the most rain, with some areas tallying over an inch. Around the NYC area, expect closer to a tenth of an inch.

After Thursday, our rain chances shrivel through the end of the month, as high pressure settles over the Northeast.

That means we’re in for mild and sunny weather by the weekend, which will continue into October.

If the forecast verifies and we pick up minimal rain this week in the city, this month will indeed be remembered as one of the driest Septembers on record.