The Camden County Prosecutor's Office detailed the allegations against 26-year-old Jaclyn Diiorio in court on April 11, 2025.

Diiorio agreed to pay a man she only recently met $12,000 to kill the ex, who is a Philadelphia police officer, and the cop's daughter, prosecutors said. She then forked over $500 as a down payment, investigators said.

A week after a South Jersey woman was arrested on accusations of trying to hire a man she recently met on Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend -- who is a Philadelphia police officer -- and his teenage daughter, the woman appeared for the first time in a Camden County courtroom Friday.

Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and shackled, Jaclyn Diiorio sat next to her attorney Robert Gamburg, of Gamburg & Benedetto, during an April 11, 2025, detention hearing. Diiorio sat silently while Gamburg spoke on her behalf throughout the nearly 25-minute proceeding.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was charged on April 4, 2025, with agreeing to pay a confidential informant about $12,000 to kill her ex-boyfriend -- who is in his 50s -- and his 19-year-old daughter, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release earlier this week.

At the start of Friday's hearing in front of Judge Yolanda Rodriguez, Camden County Prosecutors Office Assistant Prosecutor David Deitz explained some of the evidence against Diiorio, including screenshots of digital messages. He also went over the "murder-for-hire" accusations that investigators laid out earlier in the week that are mentioned further down in this article.

In response, Gamburg told the judge that he agreed that there was "probable cause for the purpose of this hearing," but there were "pertinent facts" in respect to Diiorio being held ahead of her trial. He asked that she be put on electronic monitoring and be told to stay with her family in New Jersey.

While arguing that Diiorio posed a danger to the community and should remain in custody, the assistant prosecutor said the South Jersey woman also wanted the teenage daughter of her ex dead since the 19-year-old's death wouldn't draw as much law enforcement attention as the killing of a cop.

Deitz also spoke of evidence that alluded to a previous plot to pay for the killings.

Deitz said in a recording of a conversation with the informant, where the man asked Diiorio if she wanted to carry out the killings, she replied with "why the f*** would I want out?"

Gamburg argued that Diiorio was manipulated into dropping an earlier restraining order against the police officer and that she has no previous criminal record. He also said that the relationship between Diiorio and the officer continued into March.

He said that the "rogue" informant and Diiorio were interacting unsupervised for four days before the informant alerted investigators of what was happening.

"The state's case is not as strong as they would have you believe," Gamburg told the judge.

In the end, the judge ruled that Diiorio should remain jailed ahead of her next court date in June as there was no amount of bail that could ensure public safety.

Jaclyn Diiorio accused of asking man she met on Tinder to try and kill her ex, the ex's daughter

Diiorio -- who identified herself as D. -- and the informant met on Tinder dating app, according to a Camden County criminal complaint/affidavit of probable cause obtained by NBC10 in Philadelphia. They then first met on March 31, 2025, at a Runnemede, New Jersey, Wawa.

From March 31 to April 3, the two exchanged several phone calls and text messages, the affidavit of probable cause said. During those conversations, D. told the informant that she wished her ex -- who she said is a Philly police officer -- dead.

On April 3, the county prosecutor's major crimes unit was made aware of the murder-for-hire plot, investigators said. A Camden County detective called Philly police to confirm that the target of the plot was a police officer.

Investigators said they interviewed the Philly officer on April 4, 2025 and that he confirmed that a selfie photo D shared with the informant was of Diiorio, his ex-girlfriend. The Philly officer said he and Diiorio met because she was his barber.

The Philly officer told New Jersey detectives that he and Diiorio broke up on March 6, 2025. Over the summer of 2024, Diiorio and the victim had filed mutual temporary restraining orders against each other, Deitz said. Those restraining orders were later dropped.

The Philly officer told New Jersey investigators that "his home was vandalized by a Molotov cocktail in September 2022," according to the affidavit of probable cause. Deitz reiterated that allegation in court Friday.

On April 4, the informant told detectives about his conversations over the previous week with Diiorio, investigators said.

"The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex boyfriend," the probable cause statement said.

Diiorio agreed to pay the man $12,000 to kill not just her ex, but also his 19-year-old daughter, the informant told investigators. She said she would pay the man $500 up front and the rest of the money in installments.

On the evening of April 4, Diiorio and the informant planned to meet at the Dollar General on the Black Horse Pike in Glendora to give him the down payment money for the killings, investigators said.

Around 6:45 p.m., the informant got into Diiorio's white Honda Civic in the Dollar General parking lot, the probable cause statement said. Once inside the car, Diiorio demanded to see the informant's driver's license and then handed over $500.

Gloucester Township police then arrested the Runnemede woman, investigators said. During her arrest, Diiorio was found to have a bottle of alprazolam pills on her with the label ripped off, investigators said.

Diiorio was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and third-degree drug possession, prosecutors said. She was jailed ahead of Friday's hearing.

Tips and information on the case can be shared with Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127 or by submitting on the county's tip website.

