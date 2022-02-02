Nasty Wintry Mix Eyes Tri-State Friday; Travel Could Be Heavily Impacted

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for a messy mix of ice, rain and snow that could slam the tri-state area Friday, making for significant travel impacts that could last most of the day.

It's too early to predict possible accumulation amounts, but at this point, those north and west of the city are expected to see the worst weather. It'll be above freezing in New York City, around 39 degrees at Friday's high, which will affect precipitation and totals, though much of the snow left from last week's nor'easter should melt over the next two days amid above-average high temperatures.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy and mild with temperatures just above 40 degrees, and Thursday features more of the same, but rain is also expected.

A cold front moves through by week's end, which is what will trigger the anticipated mess on Friday. A winter storm watch has already been issued for New York's Ulster County. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood.

We continue to track the potential for an icy, snowy mix Friday morning, especially N&W of the city. pic.twitter.com/D5hCGBjmQC — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 1, 2022

Temperatures plunge in the city once that system moves out, falling to around 28 degrees, albeit under sunny skies, for Saturday. Sunday should be less frigid, around 34 degrees, but still cold. Expect temps to flip between the mid-to-high 30s and low 40s through the better part of next week.

