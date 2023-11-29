How cold is it for Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting? Put simply: Bring layers

What to Know The deep freeze will continue for Wednesday, as highs barely get above freezing, even in the peak of the afternoon. And as the sun goes down while the final preparations for the festivities are being made, temperatures will only get colder

It will be around the freezing mark by 7 p.m., though it will feel even colder. Wind chills will make it feel in the mid-20s — so anyone planning on watching the tree get lit up in person should bundle up in layers

Fortunately the big chill is short-lived, with temperatures rebounding to near-50 on Thursday. That's just in time for the start of meteorological winter, starting Friday, Dec. 1

Thinking of heading to Rockefeller Center for the 2023 Tree Lighting tonight? Better bundle up.

The deep freeze will continue for Wednesday, as highs barely get above freezing, even in the peak of the afternoon. And as the sun goes down while the final preparations for the festivities are being made, temperatures will only get colder.

It will be around the freezing mark by 7 p.m., though it will feel even colder. Wind chills will make it feel in the mid-20s — so anyone planning on watching the tree get lit up in person should bundle up in layers.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

While it will remain bitterly cold, at least there is no precipitation in the forecast for the night, with partly cloudy skies expected.

For all the information regarding road closures and how to attend the lighting, click here.

Looking to curl up on the couch and watch from home stead? Here's a guide on how to stream online or watch on air. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-show online, on Peacock or wherever you stream, hosted by NBC New York's Kay Angrum and Storm Team 4's Matt Brickman. That leads up to Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which will be hosted by Mario Lopez, Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery from 7-8 p.m.

Fortunately the big chill is short-lived, with temperatures rebounding to near-50 on Thursday (which is also the last day of the 2023 hurricane season).

Friday's highs will approach 50 as well, with showers starting to move in by the afternoon and exiting before Saturday morning. That's just in time for the start of Meteorological winter, which begins Friday.

It looks to be a relatively calm weekend weather-wise, with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and another shot of showers as early as midday Sunday.

A third, more-organized storm looks to take shape for the early part of next week; fortunately, temperatures will be warm enough to bring just rain for the New York City area. That will be followed up with another chill for later in the week, albeit a less dramatic and frigid one.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: