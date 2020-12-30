Heavy Rain, Wintry Mix to Ring in 2021 Across Tri-State Area

Another storm will pass through the tri-state area this week, aptly welcoming the new year with some freezing rain.

The first round of showers arrives Wednesday night and then a cold front is expected to push into the region on New Year's Eve with more scattered showers. Even though the Times Squares ball drop won't see pre-pandemic size crowds this year, the clouds should clear long enough for a dry celebration.

Real threats of heavy rain and icy weather comes on New Year's Day, particularly in New Jersey and parts of the Hudson Valley. By the afternoon, some areas could pick up <.25” of ice, which could create some localized travel issues.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 40s before a warmup on Saturday.

Another storm is expected to roll in on Sunday as temperatures drop back down into the low 40s.