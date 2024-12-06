Coldest weather of the season on the way Friday for NYC

Get ready for the coldest day of the season so far in the tri-state. Friday is going to be frigid!

A rush of cold air is invading the region behind a cold front that moved through the Northeast Thursday. Wind gusts measured over 50 miles per hour in some spots Thursday afternoon.

It won’t be as windy on Friday. Wind gusts will stay between 20 and 25 miles per hour during the day, but you will still feel the bite on any exposed skin. Morning wind chills will be in the single digits and teens in most places.

By Friday afternoon, highs will be in the 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s. In the Catskills, it’ll be even colder.

Winds will continue to relax on Saturday, but the wind chill will still be a factor.

Through the weekend and into next week, winds will steadily decrease, and temperatures will finally increase. In fact, by Sunday we’ll be back to near-normal temperatures for this time of year – in the upper 40s.

Toward the middle of next week, temperatures will actually top out in the mid-50s, which is not unusual for this time of year. But it will feel like beach weather compared to what we have to look forward to through the first half of the weekend.