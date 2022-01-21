Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold Temps to Tri-State, Sending Wind Chills Below Zero

A day after a storm brought mostly rain to the tri-state thanks to higher-than-expected temperatures, an artic chill is moving over the region, freezing any wet surfaces and lingering well into next week.

Early Friday lows looks to be in the single digits and into the mid teens, along with brisk winds that will make it feel about 10-15 degrees colder than it actually is. That means some places, particularly north and west of the city, could deal with wind chills approaching -10. Highs on Friday could very well stay in the teens, or only reach the low 20s.

Any wet or untreated surfaces could get icy, so be careful on sidewalks and roads.

It won't get much better after that. The frigid air stays throughout the weekend, barely getting above the freezing mark on Sunday only. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine, but it won't do much to help warm up anyone spending time outside, which should be limited in the potentially dangerous cold.

Temperatures will get back to around — or even above — normal on Monday and Tuesday. But then temperatures plummet right back down into the 20s for Wednesday and the single digits and teens overnight into Thursday.

Fortunately, no precipitation is expected for most of next week, save for some possible showers on Tuesday, when temperatures could approach 40 degrees, meaning no snow.

The next chance to catch any of the white stuff may not be until the following weekend, when snow may be possible next Saturday. Much could change, of course, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest and track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.