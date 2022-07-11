Severe Storms Threaten NYC Area Tuesday: What to Know

The risk of severe thunderstorms threatens the tri-state area again Tuesday, potentially bringing torrential rain and strong winds to a large swath of the region as a cold front approaches.

The entire tri-state area is in the possible zone for severe weather, though the risk is greater north and west of New York City, according to the latest forecast.

It'll be warmer and more humid on Tuesday (around 91 degrees for a high) than Monday (85 degrees and comfortable), which should fuel atmospheric instability and increase the severe weather potential. Check severe weather alerts here.

Near normal temps for Mon. Warmer temps Tue & Wed as a cold front approaches and moves through. Some

t-storms could be strong to severe late Tue into Tue night, especially N & W of NYC.



The weather stays hot on Wednesday, with highs expected to top 90 degrees again in the New York City area. Temps drop back into the high 80s on Thursday and should fall into the more seasonable mid-80s on Friday before climbing up again ahead of what at this point looks to be another warm and mainly sunny weekend.

