Storm Team 4

Severe Storms Threaten NYC Area Tuesday: What to Know

It'll be warmer and more humid on Tuesday (around 91 degrees for a high) than Monday (85 degrees and comfortable), which should increase the potential for severe weather

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The risk of severe thunderstorms threatens the tri-state area again Tuesday, potentially bringing torrential rain and strong winds to a large swath of the region as a cold front approaches.

The entire tri-state area is in the possible zone for severe weather, though the risk is greater north and west of New York City, according to the latest forecast.

It'll be warmer and more humid on Tuesday (around 91 degrees for a high) than Monday (85 degrees and comfortable), which should fuel atmospheric instability and increase the severe weather potential. Check severe weather alerts here.

severe weather risk tues
Storm Team 4
Here's a look at the severe weather risk for Tuesday.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The weather stays hot on Wednesday, with highs expected to top 90 degrees again in the New York City area. Temps drop back into the high 80s on Thursday and should fall into the more seasonable mid-80s on Friday before climbing up again ahead of what at this point looks to be another warm and mainly sunny weekend.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.

Local

food festival 13 mins ago

Uptown Night Market, NYC's Largest Food Festival, Returns This Week: What to Know

NORTH WILDWOOD 2 hours ago

Dead Whale Winds Up Stuck Under Jersey Shore Dock

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weathersevere weatherweather forecastthunderstorms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us