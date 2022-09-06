Near-Total Washout Expected Tuesday, With Up to 4 Inches of Rain Possible

Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time.

The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though showers could be slow and steady over a longer stretch of time than they were on Monday in spots. The forecast calls for the type of rain that could improve severe drought conditions plaguing New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this summer.

Those drought conditions, though, mean a few inches of rain will likely lead to ponding of water if not significant flooding. And by the time the system moves out, some spots could see 4 inches of water accumulate. Flash flooding is most likely north of New York City. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The MTA says it has crews prepared to handle transit-related issues that may emerge amid the heavy rains, including pre-positioned weather-response teams in the subway system and crews poised to assess safety and restore potential track issues on Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road lines. Get real-time commute updates from all your key sources here.

Showers linger into Wednesday, then skies clear to end the workweek. Temps stay in the low-to-mid 70s through Wednesday then climb to around 80 Thursday, back above average for this time of year as NYC kids return to the classroom. The warm and mostly sunny trend in the low 80s sticks around through the weekend.

