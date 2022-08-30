Check NYC Schools Calendar Here for Key Need-to-Know Dates, First Day and More

New York City announced a COVID protocol overhaul for its public school system earlier this month, relaxing virus restrictions as the nation's largest district prepares to return to the classroom in less than two weeks.

The details (find them here) notwithstanding, the announcement served as a reality check for many parents who suddenly remembered that it's almost time for school again. So, uh, when does that start?

Thursday, Sept. 8 is opening day for New York City public schools in the 2022-23 academic calendar year. And the first days off, those associated with the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as well as Indigenous Peoples' Day, come in late September and early October. So you'll want to mark your calendars. Here's one you can print.

NBC New York's Lynda Baquero reports on how parents can stock up for back to school, without having to spend big.

No, you won't have to submit daily DOE health screening this time around.

Another key reminder: The "no snow day" concept that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. That means lots of snow might mean no in-person school, but it doesn't mean "no school."

Remote instruction now covers those days and while we can hardly predict when it might snow enough to close physical classrooms, knowing that now might better equip some parents to adjust on the fly should the time come.

See the full NYC school calendar for 2022-23 below. The calendar is available in multiple languages here.

Get information on DOE student and NYC schools accounts, COVID updates and more here.