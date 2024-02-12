Storm Team 4

Track the snowstorm with StormTracker 4 live radar

How much snow will you get? That depends on where you live. Here's the latest weather radar

By NBC New York Staff

A winter storm is expected to slam much of the tri-state area late Monday with several inches of snow, triggering severe weather alerts.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a swath of the region. New York City is under a winter weather watch, along with Long Island. Gusty winds and minor to moderate coastal flooding impacts are possible.

Track the system using our live radar above and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

