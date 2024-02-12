Track the snowstorm with StormTracker 4 live radar

A winter storm is expected to slam much of the tri-state area late Monday with several inches of snow, triggering severe weather alerts.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a swath of the region. New York City is under a winter weather watch, along with Long Island. Gusty winds and minor to moderate coastal flooding impacts are possible.
Track the system using our live radar above and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.
