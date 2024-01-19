Winter storm warnings, advisories issued for day-long snow siege: what to expect

What to Know We're tracking the potential for snow across the tri-state on Friday, with most of the area getting 1 to inches, but up to 5 inches for areas in New Jersey and Pennsylvania southwest of the NYC

A winter storm warning is in effect starting Friday morning for Ocean and western Monmouth counties in New Jersey. New Jersey state offices will be closed Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the five boroughs, Long Island, and areas north and west of the city. New York City has issued a travel advisory for Friday

The coldest air since last February moves in this weekend behind that storm system, and temperatures aren't expected to climb above the freezing mark until Monday

The third winter storm in roughly a week bears down on the tri-state area Friday, dumping up to 5 inches of snow in spots before ushering in the coldest air the region has seen in nearly a year.

Winter storm warnings are in effect throughout New Jersey's Monmouth and Ocean counties, which may see those isolated higher totals, while winter weather advisories were issued elsewhere, including the five boroughs of New York City. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected, and given the frigid air, the system will be an all-snow event.

Both commutes may be affected. New York City has issued a travel advisory as a precaution. Some school districts have made plans to close or dismiss early on Friday. You can check the full list here. See the latest severe weather alerts here.

This storm will likely be similar to the one earlier this week, which was barely enough to break Central Park's 701-day snow drought.

Right now, the snow looks to start falling in the city around sunrise Friday, and taper off between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Most spots should see around 3 inches of snowfall over an eight to 12-hour period.

The tail end of the morning commute Friday could be slick, as accumulation begins. It could be more slippery come the evening rush, with any untreated roads, driveways and sidewalks becoming very slick throughout the day.

New York City has issued a travel advisory warning residents to exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking, to allow for extra travel time. Alternate side parking is suspended on Friday. Recently, the Department of Sanitation reminded property owners about the rules to shovel and clear sidewalks after snowfall.

New Jersey state officers are closed, Gov. Phil Murphy previously announced.

The approaching system will also bring the coldest air since last February behind it. Saturday will be the coldest day, with wind chills in the single digits. Expect more of the same for Sunday.

We climb back above freezing by Monday, and then we thaw out for a while. At least we can see a finish line.

