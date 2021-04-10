Storm Team 4

Threat of Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding on Tap for Sunday Afternoon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rain rolls into the region Sunday morning, interrupting a relatively dry weekend so far, and bringing with it the chance of severe thunderstorms.

Storm Team 4 says parts of New Jersey are at risk of severe weather between the afternoon and evening. A cold front could cause severe thunderstorms for some.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Damaging winds could be the biggest threat from Sunday evening storms, but Storm Team 4 warns heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding.

Rain showers will linger into Monday, and maybe into Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4forecastsevere weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us