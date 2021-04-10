Threat of Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding on Tap for Sunday Afternoon

Rain rolls into the region Sunday morning, interrupting a relatively dry weekend so far, and bringing with it the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Storm Team 4 says parts of New Jersey are at risk of severe weather between the afternoon and evening. A cold front could cause severe thunderstorms for some.
Damaging winds could be the biggest threat from Sunday evening storms, but Storm Team 4 warns heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding.
Rain showers will linger into Monday, and maybe into Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
