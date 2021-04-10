Threat of Thunderstorms, Flash Flooding on Tap for Sunday Afternoon

Rain rolls into the region Sunday morning, interrupting a relatively dry weekend so far, and bringing with it the chance of severe thunderstorms.

Storm Team 4 says parts of New Jersey are at risk of severe weather between the afternoon and evening. A cold front could cause severe thunderstorms for some.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Damaging winds could be the biggest threat from Sunday evening storms, but Storm Team 4 warns heavy rainfall could also lead to flash flooding.

Parts of New Jersey could see severe storms Sunday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves in. Damaging wind is the biggest threat. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/rR2zxfE6kE — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) April 10, 2021

Rain showers will linger into Monday, and maybe into Tuesday and Wednesday as well.