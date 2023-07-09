Sunday storms expected to slam NY and NJ, bringing major flooding risk

An approaching line of storms is expected to make a mess of the tri-state on Sunday, with many at risk of potential flooding.

Exactly where the heaviest rain bullseye sets up is difficult to predict, but right now it is likely to be just north and west of NYC. That's where a drenching 3 inches or more of rain is possible and could cause big trouble on the roads.

So when do the storms strike? Expect to see showers and storms kick off around noon and last much of the day, until at least around dinnertime. Heavy rain will be in and out Sunday and into Monday morning as the slow-moving front slides through the region.

Who will be most impacted by the end of weekend mess? Expect the afternoon system to be focused in northwest New Jersey, the Catskills/Poconos and the Mid-Hudson Valley. The flooding threat increases in and around NYC the rest of Sunday night and for the morning commute Monday.

Ahead of the approaching system, severe thunderstorm watches and flash flood warnings had already been triggered for a handful of counties expected to be in the path of the storms.

Flash flooding will be one of the day's primary weather threats. Heavy downpours, which could bring 1-2 inches of rainfall per hour, will likely cause problems for drivers. Remember: "turn around don't drown."

Besides the flood threat, there's a risk of damaging winds from severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Isolated storms could produce wind gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

The tri-state won't be done with the rain when it lets up Sunday night.

Overnight into Monday morning another wave of heavy rain moves through, this time targeting NYC, Long Island, and Fairfield County.