Soggy Saturday Night Brings Big Thunderstorm, Wind Threat

Storm Team 4 breaks down the Saturday weather threats

By Matt Brickman

Hope you packed your umbrella.

A cold front moving east late Saturday was expected to bring a round of showers and possible thunderstorms to the area, starting with New Jersey.

The evening's entertainment in the skies would start around dinnertime in the Garden State before continuing onto New York.

Rain should continue well into the night, lifting the next morning after potentially dropping half an inch. Those in the tri-state were advised to brace for damaging winds in Saturday's storm activity -- and tornadoes couldn't be counted out either.

The storms were expected to strike NYC and its immediate suburbs a bit later, around 9 p.m.

Sun returns Sunday afternoon for more more day with highs in the upper 60s before a cool down into next week.

This article tagged under:

weatherStorm Team 4thunderstorms
