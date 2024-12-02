Snow in the forecast? Here's when we might see flurries this week

Snow? In the forecast?

The rumors are true: there's a chance of seeing some flurries later this week.

The bitter cold remains the main event for the week. For those in the NYC metro area, conditions stay mostly dry this week while our friends to the north and west continue to pile on the snow.

That could change midweek, however.

Storm Team 4 says a quick-moving system aiming for the tri-state late Wednesday could shake things up.

Expect to see some activity late (very late) Wednesday and into early Thursday. The system could be enough to touch off a few light rain or snow showers. Either way, light accumulations are possible.

What does that mean for Wednesday's tree lighting at Rockefeller Center? Right now, it is expected to stay cloudy but dry, and very chilly through the evening.

Winds in the wake of the midweek system will likely push up to 30-40 mph for Thursday and Friday. The feels-like temperatures, meanwhile, could be down in the teens and 20s.

There are early indications of another chance for some rain and snow potential early next week. Storm Team 4 will keep monitoring what could come in the days ahead.