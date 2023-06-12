Severe weather threatens PM commute with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail: What to know

It may be cliché, but it's also true: We could use the rain. But the timing and severity isn't ideal for those heading home after work on Monday.

Although the day starts out dry, the threat for severe weather comes in the evening. Monday morning through midday remains gray and generally dry as humidity increases. The storms then start to approach the tri-state area by the late afternoon as the evening rush hour is getting underday.

Gusty winds and heavy rain develop as part of the storms, some of which could be on the radar west of New York City by 4 p.m., but more likely hitting the area around 6 or 7 p.m.

Nearly the entire tri-state area could see the chance for destructive winds, while much of New Jersey could get hail, and western portions of the state may see flash flooding threats. Tornadoes are unlikely to develop as part of the storm front.

Overall, the storm threat isn't the same for every part of the tri-state, and not all areas will see severe conditions. But the threat remains in tact starting in the evening and lasting through dinner time, stretching possibly until 11 p.m.

The rain is needed because much of the area has been quite dry lately. Dry conditions expanded across a good amount of northern New Jersey late last week, and much of Pennsylvania is in "moderate drought" territory.

After a pleasant Tuesday, another chance of storms returns Wednesday. The remainder of the work week looks dy and warm, with highs topping 80 degrees.

If you had plans of doing something outdoors for Father's Day, better move those plans to Saturday, as Sunday looks like it will feature some showers.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into early next week, with thunderstorms possible for the last few days of spring. Take a look at the 10-day forecast below.