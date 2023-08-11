Severe storms threaten to bring damaging winds, hail, possible tornadoes to NYC area Sat.

Enjoy the glorious weather on Friday, because we're back to humid and stormy on Saturday.

The chance for severe weather returns Saturday afternoon and will last until Sunday morning. At this point, the greatest risk appears to be from damaging winds and hail, though tornadoes can't be ruled out either.

Nearly the entire tri-state area is in the risk area to see lightning, hail, destructive winds, possible tornadoes and even flash flooding. The rain is not expected to be overly heavy at any point, so flooding is not the primary concern, but still is a threat for particularly saturated areas.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The storms will fire up in the later afternoon and last throughout the evening, putting a damper on Friday night outdoor plans.

That's not to say the weekend will be a washout, however. Saturday morning will be clear before the storms arrive, and then skies clear out a bit on Sunday after the system moves one.

We won't have to wait long for the next round of showers and storms, as those look to arrive Monday evening into Tuesday morning. But the good news: After that, the weather looks fairly pleasant for the remainder of next week. Highs will be very seasonable, in the mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine through the weekend.

See Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast below: