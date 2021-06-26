Second June Heat Wave on the Way With Seriously Hot Days Ahead

Next week could deliver another rough heat wave for the tri-state, triggering heat advisories and the chance of pop-up thunderstorms most of the week.

Before temperatures start picking up Sunday, Storm Team 4 said some in the region could see showers Saturday night but any rain chances should dry out after sunset.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of NJ & NY on Sunday, which is likely to be our *COOLEST* day until Friday. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #NYC pic.twitter.com/IX4mqtLXuc — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 26, 2021

A heat advisory has already been triggered for parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut for Sunday. Bergen, Hudson and other neighboring counties in the Garden State, as well as Dutchess and Ulster counties in New York were under the advisory issued Saturday. Temperatures could feel between 95-100 in some spots.

There's also a high risk for rip currents for Long Island beaches Sunday.

More heat advisories could come down over the following days as the second heat wave of the month gets underway.

The heat really kicks up Monday and climbs further toward 100 in and around New York City on Tuesday, Wednesday and potentially Thursday as well.

Storm Team 4 says pop-up thunderstorms are possible each day, but a better chance of storms arrives with the start of July on Thursday.