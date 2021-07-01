Macy's Fireworks Spectacular: Where to Watch With the Best Views in NYC

With New York on the cusp of fully reopening, this 4th of July is shaping up to be quite a celebration in the city.

Last year’s Independence Day festivities were mostly halted due to surging COVID-19 cases, statewide restrictions, and no available vaccine in sight. Now, with most restrictions lifted and 70 percent of adults in New York having at least one dose of the vaccine, Macy’s iconic fireworks display is back on – with some changes, of course.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here’s your guide to where, when and how you can celebrate America’s independence in New York as the city begins to reopen.

Macy’s iconic July 4th Fireworks Show returns

Macy’s 45th annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is back this year after being cancelled by the pandemic in 2020.

The event will kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. with a televised star-studded two-hour special on NBC featuring performances by Tori Kelly, Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire, and more.

Then, fireworks will illuminate the New York skyline around 9:25 p.m. with more than 65,000 shells and effects being launched from five barges positioned on the East River. The show will pop and crackle to the rhythm of classic patriotic tunes including “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.”

I’ve got my 4th of July plans covered!!!!! How ‘bout y’all? Join me for the #MacysFireworks Spectacular July 4 at 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5Tp2pklPB6 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 28, 2021

Where can I watch the fireworks in NYC with the best views?

For Vaccinated New Yorkers:

Event officials say public viewing for fully vaccinated spectators will be available in Manhattan on elevated portions of FDR Drive. Entry points for these views will be accessible at East 23rd, East 34th and East 42nd streets. Vaccination must be verified to watch the show from these areas.

For Non-vaccinated New Yorkers:

Public viewing for those who have not been vaccinated can watch from designated waterfront areas in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

Citing health and safety reasons, event officials urge all spectators to check their website for the latest information on entry details and public viewing locations.

Where can I watch from Roosevelt Island?

From Cornell Tech:

Free public viewing will be open and available beginning at noon on the lawn at Cornell Tech. Entry to this is event is first come, first served and re-entry will not be permitted.

NOTE: If you plan to attend this event, be on time. No one will be allowed to enter after 9 p.m.

From FDR Four Freedoms State Park:

Sky gazers can get an excellent view of the fireworks from FDR Four Freedoms State Park during a limited-ticket event. The Fourth of July Family Fireworks Celebration begins at 6 p.m. and will end promptly at 10:30 p.m.

Event officials say only 1,500 tickets will be available and registration is required. Residents can register for up to four free tickets per household. Tickets will not be available at the site.

Click here to register and for more event details.

Can I see the fireworks from the Brooklyn Bridge?

No. City officials issued a reminder to New York residents that Macy’s spectacular fireworks show will not be visible from the Brooklyn Bridge this year.

July 4th street closures, traffic alerts and parking

If you plan on being in Williamsburg or Greenpoint on Saturday or Sunday, be prepared for traffic delays and restricted parking. Traffic and parking alerts were issued ahead of the weekend’s celebrations and fireworks shows.

NYPD officials say parking will not be allowed in some areas beginning Saturday at 3 p.m. until the completion of Macy’s fireworks show. Officials also said that some streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. until the end of the fireworks display. See tweet below for more details.