Santa says no white Christmas. Cloudy skies, mild temps stick around through holiday

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Maybe your wish will come true next year.

But isn't that good news for everyone running those last-minute holiday errands or traveling to see loved ones?

And temps aren't bad either. Beyond a drizzle here and there on Christmas Eve (Sunday), we should stay pretty dry until midweek next week.

Conditions stay mild overnight heading into Christmas, which will be dry with high temperatures hovering around 50 degrees.

So where is all the snow?

There's been a bit of a drought in the snow department as of late. In fact, the last time Central Park recorded at least an inch of snow was almost two years ago.

We're finally a week out from Christmas. What are the odds it'll be a white one?

We're in the middle of a record stretch without an inch of snowfall; Monday marks day 680.

The dry spell marks a truly unusual time for New York City, and its neighboring suburbs, which often gets several dozen inches of snowfall throughout the winter months.

No matter how nice you've been this year, it doesn't appear that Santa is bringing our long awaited snow.

