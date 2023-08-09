Rain to drench NYC area with hours of showers Thursday evening

Might be a good idea to leave the house with your rain boots and umbrella on Thursday, it's going to be a wet one.

After a picture perfect weather day on Wednesday, the sunny skies will take the evening off Thursday. The day starts day, but by early afternoon rain will begin to move into NYC.

The storms will take several hours for the slug of rain to push through, so expect to need an umbrella in the evening before the rain eventually pushes out east. The atmosphere will be highly juiced, meaning there will be a lot of moisture to create some impressive rain totals.

Total rain accumulations possible by Thursday night.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Just how much rain could be in store for us? The majority of the tri-state could see between 1 and 2 inches, while more isolated areas in and around NYC, especially in stretches of New Jersey, could get up to 3 inches.

The rain will come over a long stretch of time, maybe six hours in spots, which reduces any potential flash flooding risk but isolated pockets of heavy rain could still cause problems.

Projected forecast at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Projected forecast at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Projected forecast at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The good news is that severe storms are not likely.

Once those clear out, Friday looks to be downright fabulous. Saturday start that way, too, but showers are likely by the evening. As a whole, the weekend will be much more dry than wet.