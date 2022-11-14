Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Hits Days After Record November Heat: What to Expect

At least there's one rollercoaster open year-round.

The New York area is bracing for a blast of the wintriest weather it has seen yet in the 2022-23 season, though, that's not saying much, of course, given the record-breaking daily heat that just "scorched" some spots a week ago.

Central Park dipped into the 30s Monday morning for the first time this season. Expect a chilly day Monday with highs capping out below 50 degrees, though sunny skies will make it feel better out there. Temperatures drop even colder Tuesday morning, potentially triggering new freeze watches from the National Weather Service.

A chilly rain moves in by Tuesday's evening commute, with some snow mixed in north and west. Other spots could see an icy or wintry mix. Higher elevation areas and spots that see the coldest temps are more likely to see some white stuff, but no significant accumulation -- or really, measurable accumulation at all -- is expected with this system.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

What to Expect Tuesday Night

Sullivan, Ulster and Orange counties in New York might see a wintry mix early Wednesday, so commuters are advised to take extra precautions on the roads and rails. It could be slippery early. Some in those counties saw a couple of surprise snowflakes fall Sunday -- a weak, if not highly-anticipated first "snowfall." Wednesday won't bring much either.

But we also won't be going back to those 70-degree November Saturdays. Temperatures in New York City stay below 50 degrees for the foreseeable future. The holiday travel outlook looks good though, for now.

Storm Team 4

10-Day Outlook

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.