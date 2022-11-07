Storm Team 4

NYC Area Smashes Heat Records Before Noon, Could Beat 84-Year-Old High

Monday's on track to be a big record breaker

By NBC New York Staff

If you hadn't already stepped outside to experience it for yourself, trust us when we say it's a hot one.

Call it one last blast of record warmth before November's big comeback. Temps climbed quickly Monday morning, with many of us feeling the 70s by 9 a.m.

Within another three hours, previous record highs were surpassed at JFK Airport, Newark Airport, and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Newark's past high for Nov. 7 was set back in 1938 -- the same for Central Park, which could also break its 78-degree record Monday.

Monday follows a series of warmer than usual days for the area. Runners especially felt the heat and humidity on Sunday during the annual NYC Marathon.

Storm Team 4 says Election Day will be a dry, chilly one for us, but it’s really just a return to average. Temps start the climb back up by the end of the week.

