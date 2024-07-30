Thunderstorm threat for NYC area persists for days, with heavy rains possible. Then heat returns

Keep the umbrellas handy. The unsettled weather pattern that kicked off the week sticks around for most of it.

Nearly every day brings the chance for showers and storms, some of which may be strong to severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Some parts of the tri-state saw heavy rain Monday.

Most of Tuesday will be rain-free. Scattered storms are expected to return by evening, becoming more widespread overnight. Storms will probably linger into the Wednesday morning commute, producing locally heavy rainfall.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

Thursday is our one chance at a fully dry day this week. But this will also be when temperatures begin to ramp up, as our highs near 90 degrees and heat indices hit the mid-to-upper 90s.

Scattered storms return Friday and continue into the weekend. Check out your 10-day NYC forecast outlook below.

