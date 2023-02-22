Icy, Snowy Mess Expected for NYC Area Today; NWS Surveys Possible NJ Tornado Site

National Weather Service experts are expected to canvass a New Jersey community later Wednesday for signs a confirmed tornado hit during Tuesday's line of severe weather -- while more precipitation is already in the forecast.

If the Lawrence Township incident is confirmed to be a twister, it will be quite a weather rarity, though not unprecedented. It would be one of only five tornados to hit the Garden State in the month of February since 1950.

No injuries were reported.

In the meantime, attention is turning to what's next -- and that could mean some snow, depending on where you live. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It would be exceedingly rare for a tornado to touch down in New Jersey, but powerful winds peeled the siding off houses and the roofs off buildings during Tuesday's storms. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

We're looking at dry, clear and cold weather through at least Wednesday morning until the next storm system moves in later in the afternoon.

That late-afternoon system could bring a brief period of snow, with discernible flakes possibly even in snow-deprived New York City, by the late afternoon and early evening commute Wednesday (though mostly rain can be expected for the five boroughs). Then we get a lull, followed by a cold rain for most. Those mainly north of the New Jersey-New York-Connecticut border should see prolonged freezing rain and sleet, along with some snow.

Driving conditions in those zones -- which cover spots like Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan and Pike counties -- will be less than ideal through Thursday's early commute. Temps rise above freezing later, which will help melt any lingering ice.

Here's a look at the wind threat for Tuesday.

We're looking at cooling temps Friday -- down to about 48 from above 50 on Thursday -- and more cooling Saturday, when highs are expected to barely top the freezing mark. Wind chills could be in the teens to start the weekend once again, and it'll stay breezy and chilly through the day.

By Sunday, we're back to above-average temperatures. We're tracking yet another storm system that could hit in a week, but at this point, it's too hard to predict how it could impact the tri-state area. For now, expect rain and stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest weather developments.

The latest weather expectations come after some local spots shattered record highs last week. Islip reached 71 (!!) degrees Thursday afternoon, eviscerating the previous high of 59 degrees set in 2018. Both NYC airports and Bridgeport, Connecticut, set or tied record highs as well.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.