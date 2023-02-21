Tornado in February? NJ Records Only 4 Twisters Since 1950

A tornado warning in February sparked questions from weather watchers in New Jersey on Tuesday due to the rarity of twisters in the winter month.

The last time New Jersey recorded a tornado in February was on Feb. 12, 1999, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. No injuries were reported but the F1 tornado caused about $100,000 worth of damage in Camden. It was one of four tornadoes reported in the state since 1950.

On Feb. 2, 1973, three twisters caused minor damage in Hunterdon, New Jersey.

It is possible that there have been more tornadoes in February in the past, but due to "an apparent correlation between population density and the location of storm reports," there may not have been reports of tornados in less populated areas, officials noted.