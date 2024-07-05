Thunderstorms could pop today as holiday weekend remains unsettled, humid

The post July 4 forecast looks to be anything but a holiday.

The remainder of the long weekend will put on its own fireworks show, complete with gross humidity, spiking temperatures and scattered showers that don't bring the kind of relief we'd prefer.

The unsettled skies kick off Friday as much of the tri-state is stuck feeling warm and muggy. Feels-like temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Not everyone will feel the pain, however. Thanks to some southerly winds, Long Island and coastal Connecticut areas get a bit of a break.

A heat advisory runs from Friday through Saturday night for northeast New Jersey.

The morning already delivered on some showers in places. Expect more scattered showers and storms through Friday afternoon, and Saturday too.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, any areas that do get going will likely produce heavy rainfall which could significantly impact travel on Friday or Saturday.

Sunday and Monday continue to look like our best bet for storm-free days.