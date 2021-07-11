New Round of Storms Could Bring More Flash Flooding to Tri-State Monday

On the heels of last week's intense rainfall and widespread flooding in the tri-state, a flash flood watch has been issued for another round of heavy rain in the forecast through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for New York City, central New York, southern Connecticut and northeast New Jersey ahead of another round of rain and storms moving into the area.

Storm Team 4 says storms develop Monday afternoon and could bring 2 to 3 inches of rainfall by Tuesday morning. Many of the same areas that saw serious flooding last week could be at risk again.

Here we go again.



Flash Flood Watch for #NYC and much of the tri-state Monday afternoon-night with thunderstorms expected to bring 2-3" of rain. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/QLRvLi7s7d — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 11, 2021

Strong thunderstorms could strike Monday evening and into the late hours, some with the possibility of turning severe.

Those in the tri-state could see storms nearly every day this week. Once those finally clear out, Storm Team 4 says temperatures will spike back into the upper 90s.