Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Impending Tri-State Nor'easter

A developing nor'easter is expected to hit the tri-state starting Sunday night, potentially dumping as much as a foot of snow in parts of the region. Other parts of the area, including New York City, are expected to get up to eight inches of snow.

The path of the storm has not yet been entirely determined, which could bring some variation in the forecast over the weekend. As it stands now with the storm's current track, areas north and west of the city would see the smallest amounts of one to five inches. Central and southern New Jersey, along with the eastern half of Long Island, would see the heaviest snowfall, between 8-12 inches.

However, that could change if the storm changes paths. With a more northern track, warmer air will turn the snow into rain or a wintry mix for more of the area.

