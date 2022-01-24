Potential Nor'easter Threatens Weekend — Who Is Likely to See Snow, And How Much?

There is still a lot of unpredictability with the potential storm, and there will be shifts in the forecast in the upcoming days, but there's a chance for a nor'easter to have major impact on parts of the tri-state

There's a chance for a potential nor'easter this weekend that could have big impacts on parts of the northeast U.S. — with the biggest question being who will be impacted the most?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

For now, there is still a lot of unpredictability with the potential storm. It is almost certain to form over the next couple of days, and will be a classic nor'easter. Saturday appears to be the day that looks to be the most likely impact day, when it arrives in the area.

Snow, strong winds and coastal flooding are all possible when the system makes its way closer. But there is still uncertainty surrounding what could happen.

A lot of the uncertainty stems from what exact track the storm is likely take. Early models show the storm developing off the coast of the Carolinas, heading northeast just off the New England shore, east of Nantucket and Cape Cod.

Anywhere in that area and extending to the North and South Forks on Long Island, up into eastern Connecticut and eastward, would see more of a big direct hit in that case. Further west, the less likely it is for seeing any major impact.

Most of New Jersey is in the least likely area, while NYC and areas directly north and south are slightly more like to see some impact from the storm.

The track will also answer who will get what during the storm. Some may get rain, other areas could see snow — all depends on temperatures.

But there will be shifts in the forecast in the upcoming days, and of course much could change, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest and track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.

Until the storm hits, expect nothing but bitter cold everyday expect Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s for most of the day, but will sink down into the teens overnight, and will stay in the 20s and low 30s for the rest of the month. Painfully cold wind chills will stick around for an extended period.

February will begin with slightly warmer temperatures, in the mid 30s and possibly up into the 40s after that. But there is still plenty of winter left to go, so more cold spells could be on the way after that.

Get ready to stay bundled up for the next week, as an arctic blast is set to stay over the tri-state for an extended time. NBC New York's Brian Thompson reports.