Nasty winter storm to thrash NYC area with 2-3 inches of rain; flood fears mount

The New York area is bracing for its second major winter storm of the season, as many who live north and west of the city work to dig themselves out from the last one, which dumped more than a foot of snow in spots this weekend.

It was enough to close or delay schools across the Hudson Valley (check the list here) and trigger winter storm warnings for a swath of the region.

The approaching system doesn't threaten more of the white stuff, so Central Park's nearly two-year snow drought continues -- but heavy rain, especially on top of the weekend snow, is expected to make it an impactful storm.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Flood Watch for MN, BK, QN, SI : 6 PM on 1/9-12 PM on 1/10. 2 - 3in. of rain may cause flooding of roadways & streets. Prepare to move to higher ground during periods of heavy rain. Info: https://t.co/oBGvYAYGD9. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/QxHw2NqjRm pic.twitter.com/zGep64Fth1 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 8, 2024

The good news: Monday stays dry. Tuesday will bring heavy rain starting by late morning, and getting heavier through Tuesday night. Temps will climb into the 50s, and that, combined with the heavy rain, will lead to rapid snow melt. Widespread river flooding is expected across New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley. Some may be severe.

New Jersey dealt with extensive flooding in late December, and many are still struggling with the damage.

Winds will also be a concern, with gusts topping 50 mph on Tuesday night. Power outages and downed trees can be expected. Gusts could be particularly problematic on Staten Island. The rain should wind down before Wednesday's morning commute, but high winds are expected to linger.

.@NWSNewYorkNY High Wind Watch for Staten Island: 6:00 PM on 1/9 to 6:00 AM on 1/10. 25 to 35 mph winds w/gusts up to 55 mph possible. Use caution when walking/biking/driving. https://t.co/t918yhlx8z. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/DpQulWUqbq pic.twitter.com/4tsc4kXEO5 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 8, 2024

Once the next mess moves out, we're looking at warmer temperatures Wednesday as well as residual flooding. The weather briefly improves for the end of the week, with mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures Thursday.

More rain could return as early as Friday evening. Thunder is also possible. This one could begin briefly as wintry precipitation for far northwest counties. Next weekend looks iffy at this point, but there's plenty of time for the forecast to change.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.