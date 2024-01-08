Hour-by-hour forecast: Tracking Tuesday's rain storm

A heavy rain storm with the potential for flooding will be making its way into the tri-state from mid-day Tuesday through early Wednesday morning and will include heavy wind gusts.

Storm Team 4 is tracking the rain and winds hour by hour.

What to expect hour by hour with the upcoming storm

A lighter but steady rain is expected to move into the tri-state late morning or mid-day on Tuesday. Some interior areas could see the system start as rain, though it will transition to rain in those areas.

The rain will become more widespread and start to pick up in intensity by Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday evening, the rain is expected to get heavier and more steady.

The western part of our viewing area will start to have drier skies by the end of Tuesday as the rain moves through the city and across Long Island and through Fairfield County in Connecticut.

The rain begins to wind down early Wednesday before the Wednesday morning commute.