Storm Team 4

Hours of heavy rain expected to inundate NYC area Saturday, sparking flood concerns

By Raphael Miranda, Violeta Yas and Dave Price

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It will be another wet weather weekend for the tri-state, particularly the first half, as flood watches have been issued for neighboring counties for New York City.

Rain will start to pick up by the late morning and early afternoon Saturday — and it won't stop for hours. Heavy rain can be expected starting in the afternoon and continuing through the night.

Flash flood watches have been issued for nearly all of New Jersey, along with Rockland County in New York, from 1 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday. It is expected that NYC and other counties in the Hudson Valley will be issued similar advisories as well by the time the storms arrive.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4 Mar 6

Flooding threat stretches into Thursday morning as wet weather streak continues

Storm Team 4 Mar 4

Flash flood watches issued: How much rain NYC area could get through weekend

Despite the watches issued, flash flooding itself is not likely — but river flooding from excessive runoff is very possible, thanks to up to 2 inches of rain runoff over an already saturated ground. River flooding will likely extend into Sunday. 

Ponding and minor street or urban flooding will be likely the “usual suspect” areas during times when rain is heavy. So anywhere that floods frequently during rain storms (looking at you, Hoboken and certain parts of Queens) could see some problems. This flooding will occur Saturday afternoon and evening, and should be gone by the overnight hours.

Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

If there is some good news, it's that it will be far too warm for any snow to develop. The high temperatures each day will be around 50, eliminating any chance for a late-season snowstorm (at least for now).

Next week starts off gusty and chilly before a warm-up arrives just before midweek. Some of the wind chills on Monday will make the commute feel January-like. But it does get better after that.

Check out the 10-day extended forecast and our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weathernyc weather
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us