Hours of heavy rain expected to inundate NYC area Saturday, sparking flood concerns

It will be another wet weather weekend for the tri-state, particularly the first half, as flood watches have been issued for neighboring counties for New York City.

Rain will start to pick up by the late morning and early afternoon Saturday — and it won't stop for hours. Heavy rain can be expected starting in the afternoon and continuing through the night.

Flash flood watches have been issued for nearly all of New Jersey, along with Rockland County in New York, from 1 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday. It is expected that NYC and other counties in the Hudson Valley will be issued similar advisories as well by the time the storms arrive.

Despite the watches issued, flash flooding itself is not likely — but river flooding from excessive runoff is very possible, thanks to up to 2 inches of rain runoff over an already saturated ground. River flooding will likely extend into Sunday.

Ponding and minor street or urban flooding will be likely the “usual suspect” areas during times when rain is heavy. So anywhere that floods frequently during rain storms (looking at you, Hoboken and certain parts of Queens) could see some problems. This flooding will occur Saturday afternoon and evening, and should be gone by the overnight hours.

If there is some good news, it's that it will be far too warm for any snow to develop. The high temperatures each day will be around 50, eliminating any chance for a late-season snowstorm (at least for now).

Next week starts off gusty and chilly before a warm-up arrives just before midweek. Some of the wind chills on Monday will make the commute feel January-like. But it does get better after that.

Check out the 10-day extended forecast and our interactive radar below.