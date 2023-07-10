Heavy rain expected for NYC metro area, as Hudson Valley deals with aftermath of deadly floods

What to Know The tri-state area continues to have major flood concerns throughout the morning, this after a monster belt of thunderstorms made a mess of parts of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley in New York, with the latter seeing a rare flash flood emergency urging people to move to higher ground and avoid travel.

Even though the heaviest rain has ended for parts of the Hudson Valley, another potential wave of heavy rain could now target New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield County. These areas have flood watches issued through the afternoon as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected.

Monday's flood concerns come on the heels of a slow-moving storms that soaked a large portion of the Hudson Valley throughout most of Sunday, among other regions of the tri-state.

Morning commutes may be difficult for some as this next heavy wave of rain moves through. If you can work from home, you should do so Monday, especially for those areas east of New York City.

Aside from the flood watch, the tri-state is also dealing with the possibilities of thunderstorms during the day -- although at this time it is not expected to be widespread or severe.

The next round of heavy rainfall should start moving out around 1:30 p.m. with the evening commute being much better.

Monday's flood concerns come on the heels of a slow-moving storms that soaked a large portion of the Hudson Valley throughout most of Sunday, among other regions of the tri-state. The deluge of rainfall has reportedly flooded a number of homes, caused mudslides and shutdown portions of major roadways.

The full extent of Sunday's storms may not be known for days, but the severity led to a flash flood emergency being issued, a rarity that happens maybe once a year. The National Weather Service says anyone in the impacted area could see flash floods become "a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage."

Flash Flood Emergency continues for Peekskill NY, Stony Point NY and Haverstraw NY until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4Yj4DnltdA — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 9, 2023

The severe storms on Sunday proved to be fatal. Conditions worsened to the point where the Orange County executive and governor of New York called for a state of emergency. Orange County Exec Steven Neuhaus said that an investigation was underway into the death of a woman in her mid-30s reportedly trying to evacuated from her home with her dog and she was swept away by a flash flood.

The rain totals are far from complete, but already parts of the Hudson Valley have seen close to a foot of rain. Counties like Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester have been some of the hardest hit.

Video show the utter destruction caused by out of control flooding in Highland Falls, where officials advised residents Sunday afternoon to stay home and avoid travel. Many of the roads, they said, weren't passable.

Transit officials said service had to be suspended between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie, and would likely remain out of service through Monday, because of water, trees and boulders blocking the tracks. The issues on the track have also shuttered Amtrak service between Albany and NYC.