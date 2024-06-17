Millions under heat alert as NYC area braces for temps near 100

After a mild and gorgeous weekend, temperatures are climbing up this week. We start warm and a little humid. But it won’t be long before feels-like temperatures near the triple digits.

More than 70 million people in the United States were under extreme heat alerts Monday as a heat wave moved eastward, and the Northeast is likely to see highs in the 90s by mid-week. That stretch should last a few days. Excessive humidity will make it feel even more oppressive.

We're in for some hot weather this week, NYC! Hot and humid weather is not just uncomfortable, it can cause heat illness and even death.



New York City's Office of Emergency Management said Monday it is activating its heat emergency plan for the first time this year. Cooling centers will be open Tuesday. Here's what we're looking at.

Dew point temperatures across the region are about 10 to 20 degrees higher than this past weekend. And this makes a big difference in how tolerable temperatures can be. The higher the dew point, the more moisture exists in the air -- and the more uncomfortable you will feel outside.

Monday, overall, stays pleasant enough. But the combination of heat and humidity becomes more of an issue by midweek.

On Tuesday, much of our area will be under a heat advisory, with feels-like temperatures as high as 95 to 100 degrees. Try to limit time outside and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

By Wednesday, much of New Jersey is facing an excessive heat watch, with feels like temperatures reaching as high as 105 degrees. This watch remains in effect through Saturday, while the rest of the area, save for Long Island and the 5 boroughs, remains under a heat advisory.

This level of heat and humidity can be dangerous to anyone, especially over a several-day stretch. But seniors, children, and those with chronic health conditions like heart disease, diabetes and cognitive impairment are among the most vulnerable. People with mental health conditions may be more at risk too, the city says.

If you know someone to whom any of those vulnerabilities apply, be sure to check in on them this week.

Air conditioning is the best way to stay safe and healthy when it is hot outside, but some people at risk of heat illness do not have or do not turn on an air conditioner. People without air conditioning should identify their Cool Options, which are indoor air-conditioned places open to the public like libraries, malls, and museums.

Here are all the spots to get relief, from public beaches to pools, cooling centers and more.

And it’s not just people. Watch out for your four-legged friends as well; they struggle with the heat like we do.

Keep time outside to a minimum and avoid asphalt; it gets too hot for their paws.

Temperatures peak on Friday as we get close to record-level heat in some spots.

There’s also the chance for a few PM showers and storms to come through, but this will not be the system to knock down humidity or cool our temperatures appreciably.

We’ll see some slight improvement into the weekend, but highs and humidity remain above average. It is not until early next week that a cold front finally brings some much-needed relief.

"A heat wave can be more than just uncomfortable, it can be deadly and life-threatening if you are not prepared," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, in part. "I encourage all New Yorkers to have a plan to beat the heat and make sure to check in on your neighbors, especially your older adult neighbors, to drink water, and to keep pets hydrated."

Take it easy this week. It’s only June. And we’ve still got a lot of summer left ahead of us.

Storm Team 4 says the second half of June is projected to be a scorcher. (Pssst. Technically, we're there.)

Regardless of what's in the forecast, 2024 already ranks third as the warmest year-to-date. And there are no signs we’ll be dropping in rank anytime soon. We could jump to first before the month is out.

The U.S. last year saw the most heat waves, consisting of abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days, since 1936. Officials again warned residents to take precautions.