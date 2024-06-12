Summer heat ahead for the second half of June

The summer solstice isn’t until June 20, but summer heat arrives Friday.

We’ve already gotten a few tastes of summer warmth this year, including an 87-degree day in New York City in April (still our warmest day of the year to date), but so far this year, stretches of summer weather have been fleeting. That is going to change quickly in a big way.

The second half of June is projected to be a scorcher.

This week, temperatures tick up Thursday – into the mid 80s -- before we make our first run (of many) at 90 degrees on Friday.

In Central Park, we’ve hit 90 degrees in the past as early as April, something we managed to achieve twice over in 2023, or as late as July, as recently as 2014. But on average, the first 90-degree-day comes around May 28.

Despite the delay in hitting the 90 degree threshold, our year has not been lacking in heat. 2024 currently ranks third as the warmest year-to-date. And there are no signs we’ll be dropping in rank any time soon. In fact, we could jump to first before the month is out.

We get a brief reprieve from the heat this weekend after a round of strong storms on Friday knock down our temperatures. But the summer sizzle comes back with some serious staying power next week. We’re even expecting Central Park to make a run at its first heat wave of the year.

Average high temperatures for this time of year span between 79 and 81 degrees. But we’ll be spending the entirety of next week five to 15 degrees above those averages, feeling much more like the peak of summer than the very beginning.

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it’s in good shape ahead of the heat. If not, be sure you know where there is a cooling center near you. Until then, stay hydrated and stay tuned for updates on what looks primed to be a sizzling start to summer.