Storm Team 4

Fueled by heat and humidity, Friday PM storms threaten to pack a punch with wind, rain

The most impactful storms will come through between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, so be prepared for slowdowns on the evening commute, with ponding likely on low-lying roadways

By Lauren Maroney and Storm Team 4

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The start of this week has been mild and dry, but temperatures are back on the rise. By Friday, it’s all about the sticky, sweaty, and stormy weather.

The first half of Friday is largely rain-free. There won’t be any issues for the morning drive into work.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Even through lunchtime, skies will stay dry. If you were thinking about spending your lunch hour outside, rain would not stop you. But the heat and humidity would make it quite uncomfortable.

It is not until the late afternoon and early evening that storms start to move into the area. The most impactful storms will come through between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Be prepared for slowdowns on the evening commute. Drive carefully and expect to see ponding on low-lying roadways.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Local

Queens 2 hours ago

JFK opens a free drop-off and pickup lot ahead of summer traffic mess

Long Island 6 hours ago

Man exposes himself to 9-year-old girl on Long Island: Police

Along with poor timing for commuters, these storms also have the potential to be severe. The chief concern is damaging wind gusts. Gusts could reach over 50 mph.

At that speed, tree limbs could be knocked down and power outages are possible.

Most will see less than half an inch of rain from these storms. But others, especially in the Hudson Valley and around the five boroughs, will see totals closer to an inch.

We are not expecting any widespread flooding to come along with the rain. But isolated areas, especially those to our north and west, could experience some minor nuisance flooding.

Thankfully, this all moves out before sunrise on Saturday. We’re left with milder temperatures and lower humidity — at least through the weekend. Next week is another story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4nyc weatherWeather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us