Fueled by heat and humidity, Friday PM storms threaten to pack a punch with wind, rain

The start of this week has been mild and dry, but temperatures are back on the rise. By Friday, it’s all about the sticky, sweaty, and stormy weather.

The first half of Friday is largely rain-free. There won’t be any issues for the morning drive into work.

Even through lunchtime, skies will stay dry. If you were thinking about spending your lunch hour outside, rain would not stop you. But the heat and humidity would make it quite uncomfortable.

It is not until the late afternoon and early evening that storms start to move into the area. The most impactful storms will come through between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Be prepared for slowdowns on the evening commute. Drive carefully and expect to see ponding on low-lying roadways.

Along with poor timing for commuters, these storms also have the potential to be severe. The chief concern is damaging wind gusts. Gusts could reach over 50 mph.

At that speed, tree limbs could be knocked down and power outages are possible.

Most will see less than half an inch of rain from these storms. But others, especially in the Hudson Valley and around the five boroughs, will see totals closer to an inch.

We are not expecting any widespread flooding to come along with the rain. But isolated areas, especially those to our north and west, could experience some minor nuisance flooding.

Thankfully, this all moves out before sunrise on Saturday. We’re left with milder temperatures and lower humidity — at least through the weekend. Next week is another story.