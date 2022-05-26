LIRR, Metro-North, NYC Subways to See Service Changes for Memorial Day Weekend

Whether its crowds looking to use Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North to get out of the city for Memorial Day Weekend, or those staying and hoping to use the subways while celebrating Fleet Week, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expecting a busy weekend on its services.

But there will some big changes for riders to note starting Friday, as more LIRR and Metro-North trains have been added, while nine subway lines have planned work throughout the weekend.

Here is what can be expected in order to help make travel plans a little smoother:

LIRR

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Cannonball train is making its seasonal debut on Friday. The 4:06 p.m. train runs from Penn Station to Montauk, going express to Westhampton in just over an hour and a half, the MTA said. It then stops at Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Montauk.

The return trip for the Cannonball, which is typically scheduled to depart from Montauk at 6:37 p.m. on Sundays, will instead operate on Monday, May 30, to accommodate Memorial Day travelers.

For those looking to get out of the city on Friday, LIRR is running 10 extra afternoon trains to avoid overcrowding. On Saturday and Sunday, standard weekend schedules will be run.

Monday will have a Sunday schedule, the MTA said, with the usual Sunday afternoon trains from Montauk running Monday afternoon instead. The summer trains will operate every weekend starting Memorial Day Weekend through the first weekend of September.

Metro-North

There will 10 extra trains Friday afternoon on lines east and west of the Hudson for Metro-North, with some trains between 5:25 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. canceled to reallocate equipment and accommodate weekend travel plans.

Metro-North will run on standard Saturday and Sunday schedules for those two days, the MTA said, and will operate on a Sunday schedule Monday as well. An extra train will leave Port Jervis at 4:05 p.m. Monday, stopping at all stations between there and Suffern, before going express to Secaucus Junction and Hoboken.

NYC Subways and Buses

In order to make critical track and signal upgrades, the MTA said that nine lines will be impacted by service changes starting Friday through Monday, May 30. Trains will also run on a Sunday schedule on Monday for Memorial Day.

There will be no downtown A/C/E service from 50th Street to High Street; A/C trains will run on the D/F lines between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Jay Street-MetroTech, while E trains will run on the R line from Queens Plaza to Whitehall Street-South Ferry

service from 50th Street to High Street; trains will run on the lines between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Jay Street-MetroTech, while trains will run on the line from Queens Plaza to Whitehall Street-South Ferry There will be no F train service between Church Avenue and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, with riders told to take the M35 and M68 buses instead

train service between Church Avenue and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, with riders told to take the M35 and M68 buses instead No R train service between 36 Street in Brooklyn and Bay Ridge-95 Street, with shuttle buses available for service to Bay Ridge Avenue, 77 Street, 86 Street and Bay Ridge-95 Street

train service between 36 Street in Brooklyn and Bay Ridge-95 Street, with shuttle buses available for service to Bay Ridge Avenue, 77 Street, 86 Street and Bay Ridge-95 Street All N trains will run local between DeKalb Avenue and 59th Street in Brooklyn in both directions

trains will run local between DeKalb Avenue and 59th Street in Brooklyn in both directions Trains on the 4 line will run in two segments, with a transfer between the Bronx and Manhattan at 125th Street

line will run in two segments, with a transfer between the Bronx and Manhattan at 125th Street Train service on the 5 line will only run between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and East 180 Street; riders can take the 2 train for service between East 180 Street and 149 Street-Grand Concourse, as well as the 4 train between 149 Street-Grand Concourse and Bowling Green

line will only run between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and East 180 Street; riders can take the train for service between East 180 Street and 149 Street-Grand Concourse, as well as the train between 149 Street-Grand Concourse and Bowling Green Free shuttle buses will replace J train service between Broadway Junction and Marcy Avenue, and will replace M train service between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue (Queens) to either Myrtle Avenue/Broadway, Flushing Avenue/Broadway or Marcy Avenue. The changes on the J line will continue on weekends until the end of June (with the exception of June 10-12), while the shuttle buses will continue to be used on weekends along the M line until the end of August.

New York City buses will operate on normal schedules for Saturday and Sunday, and will operate on a Sunday schedule for Monday.