For first time in 50 years, this NYC borough is getting all-new train cars

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

For the first time since the Richard Nixon administration, the Staten Island Railway is getting new subway cars.

The MTA announced Tuesday that five current train cars that have been in use on the line since 1973 will be phased out for five new R-211 cars. The new cars come with many upgrades, including larger 58-inch doors, displays with real time service updates, more accessible seating and security cameras.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said the fact that Staten Island is one of the first places to get the new trains is a big deal.

"For the first time in 50 years, brand new, faster, cleaner and safer trains are coming to Staten Island," said Davey. "These new, top-of-the-line R211 cars feature security cameras and digital displays, along with wider doorways that will help speed up boarding times and run more reliable service. I look forward to delivering Staten Island Railway customers a totally modernized fleet as we introduce more new cars in the future."

The new cars will completely replace Staten Island's fleet by the end of 2024.

