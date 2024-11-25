President Biden, first lady to visit Staten Island Monday: Road closures, timing

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York in Staten Island for a special meal on Monday.

The visit, which is expected cause some road closures in the area, is for a Friendsgiving dinner at the station. The president and first lady are expected to celebrate service members and their families as part of an military families initiative from Dr. Biden.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella warned on social media about road closures in the area. The closures are expected on Father Capodanno Boulevard from 4 to 8 p.m.

"Please be advised that we have been informed that Father Capodanno Boulevard will be closed on Monday, November 25th from 4:00 PM to approximately 8:00 PM. We have also been notified by NYC Parks that the Park N Rides along Father Capodanno Boulevard will also be closed starting Sunday evening and should reopen Tuesday morning," Fossella said.

🚘⚠️Travel Advisory: Father Capodanno Boulevard will be closed on Monday, November 25th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM—please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/yOB9KyNeXt — Staten Island Borough President Vito J. Fossella (@SIBPVito) November 23, 2024

President Biden schedule today

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

President Biden and the first lady are expected to arrive in Staten Island around 5:30 p.m. Monday and will deliver remarks and serve food around 6:15 p.m., according to their White House schedule.

Air delays are also possible at John F. Kennedy International Airport when the president arrives and departs.

The president and first lady will be returning to Washington, D.C. after the event.