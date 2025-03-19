Staten Island

Car crashes into Staten Island laundromat, injuring 7 people: Police

By Anthony Payero

NBC New York

A vehicle crashed into a laundromat on Staten Island, leaving multiple people injured, according to local officials.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. at the business on ​​South Avenue, between Richmond Terrace and Arlington Place in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood. Seven people were transported to Richmond University Medical Center, the NYPD said.

The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made following the crash, and it was unclear if charges would be filed. The driver reportedly remained at the scene while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

