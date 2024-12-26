The NYPD is looking for the driver who struck a woman with their car in Queens before leaving the scene on Christmas, police said.

The 45-year-old female victim was first hit around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by an unknown vehicle, but before emergency responders arrived, she was run over again by a Ford Expedition, according to police.

The victim, identified by police as Atonia Freycinet, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but did not survive, the NYPD said.

The incident happened at the intersection of 158th Street and 111th Ave in South Jamaica.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The original vehicle involved did not stop, police said.

The second vehicle, driven by a 64-year-old man, did not stop but police said they were able to track him down. When officers spoke to the man, he said he was not aware he had hit someone. No charges were filed against once.

The investigation to find the driver and vehicle is ongoing.