Federal authorities have opened an investigation into Queens pastor Alfred Cockfield and a political action committee he started, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York is leading the investigation along with the FBI. Rev. Cockfield’s home in Far Rockaway was searched by FBI agents earlier in November as part of the investigation, sources said.

The PAC is known as “Striving for a Better New York” and was set up to support candidates for political office in New York state — including Mayor Eric Adams. Cockfield is an ally of Mayor Adams. Money from the PAC has also gone to campaigns for Attorney General Letitia James and Queens Congressman Gregory Meeks, among others.

The full extent or direction of the federal criminal investigation is not yet known. Previous reports have raised questions about how the PAC has spent some of its money.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, declined to comment. FBI New York spokesman Dan Crifo also declined to comment.

Calls and emails to Rev. Cockfield were not immediately returned. No charges have been filed in connection with the matter, and Cockfield has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.