NYPD searches for suspects who allegedly swiped R train in Queens, took it for joyride

Police are searching for three thieves accused of stealing a subway train in Queens and taking it for a joyride over the weekend.

The brazen theft took place jus before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills along the E/F/M/R lines, according to the NYPD. Officers initially responded to reports of vandalism, but were met by an MTA employee who reported several people boarded the unoccupied R train and then took it on a joyride for a short distance.

The MTA did not immediately respond to questions about whether there were operational cameras on the stolen train. The transit agency said it was working with police to identify and find those responsible for swiping the R train.

Some riders questioned the MTA's security after a number of concerning incidents, including one in September in which police alleged two suspects entered the Briarwood subway station and stole a train on the E/F line. The teens in that incident were arrested after allegedly crashing the train.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

In a Dec. 2023 incident, several suspects swiped two trains in Forest Hills and took them on a joyride before ditching the locomotives.

"I’ve heard of kids [subway] surfing, but as far as hijacking a train and driving it? Not too often, but it should never happen," said Chris Pitino, of Long Island City. "That’s insanity. That’s crazy."

An investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.